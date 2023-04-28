WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Isabella Deledda doubled, tripled and drove in a run as Wheeler High beat Windham, 6-3, in an ECC out-of-division softball game on Friday.
Abby Butremovic and Reese Main both finished 2 for 4 for Wheeler. Main also drove in a run.
Addie Stanley tripled and drove in a run. Morgyn Perkins contributed a double.
Victoria Kleeman pitched four innings, striking out four, to earn the win.
Windham dropped to 4-7. Wheeler (5-5) next travels to New London on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
