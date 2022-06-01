NORTH STONINGTON — Hale-Ray scored nine runs in the fourth inning and held off Wheeler High, 9-7, in the second round of the Class S softball state tournament on Wednesday.
Wheeler trailed 9-1 after four innings, but scored a run in the fifth, three in the sixth and two more in the seventh before falling to the Little Noises. Eighth-seeded Wheeler (11-11) had a runner on second base when the game ended.
Senior Addie Hauptmann hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning for the 100th hit of her career. It was her final at-bat for the Lions.
"I thought it was phenomenal," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "She really fell in love with the game the past two years. She grew up mentally and became mentally strong. She improved and matured."
Hauptmann, an All-State selection as a junior, finished with a .492 batting average this season with six home runs and 29 RBIs. She hit .495 for her career with 100 hits, 102 runs, 14 home runs, 19 doubles and 84 RBIs.
Keelan Groves was 4 for 4 for Wheeler. Addie Stanley, Reese Main, Izzy Deledda and Marissa Perkins each drove in a run.
Four of the Hale-Ray runs were unearned.
No. 24 Hale-Ray (11-11) next plays at No. 1 Cromwell on Friday. Cromwell beat No. 16 Windsor, 12-0, on Wednesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
