SMITHFIELD — Smithfield eliminated Westerly High from the Division II softball tournament with an 8-3 win in the quarterfinals Wednesday.
Smithfield (14-2) led 8-1 after four innings.
Alex Stoehr hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh for the Bulldogs, who had the bases loaded when the game ended.
Lilly Vetelino drove in Westerly's other run. No Westerly player had more than one hit.
Westerly's Sophia Valentini struck out five and took the loss. She allowed eight runs, but none were earned as the Bulldogs struggled in the field.
Westerly finished the season 8-3.
Smithfield advanced to the double-elimination portion of the tournament with the win and will play Bay View on Friday.
— Keith Kimberlin
