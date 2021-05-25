WESTERLY — Elena Fusaro delivered a pinch-hit single in the bottom of the seventh inning as Westerly High rallied to beat winless Woonsocket, 12-11, in a Division II softball game Tuesday.
Fusaro's single brought home Dina Arnold, who had walked. Westerly trailed 11-8 entering the bottom of the seventh.
Gabby Brennan walked to start the inning, and Elena Murdock reached on an error. Emma Caracciolo (2 for 4) walked and Arnold received her walk to score Brennan. Sophia Valentini (3 for 4, three RBIs) then drove in Murdock and Caracciolo with a single off the third base bag. Fusaro followed with her game-winning hit.
Alex Stoehr tripled and drove in two runs. Murdock also tripled, and Lilly Vetelino doubled.
Brooklyn Mitchell pitched the final two innings to earn the win.
Woonsocket is 0-9, 0-9 Division II. Westerly (6-3, 5-2) next travels to Woonsocket on Friday for a 5 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
