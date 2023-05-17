CRANSTON — Ella Keegan drove in three runs and Lyla Auth homered as Westerly High defeated La Salle Academy, 6-4, on Sunday to win the Rhode Island Fast Pitch Coaches Association JV tournament at Brayton Park.
The game was tied 4-4 when Westerly scored a pair of runs in the sixth to take the lead. Maddy Mankoff and Kaitlyn Arnold walked in the inning. Caelyn Torrez then singled to right field to score Mankoff with the go-ahead run and Arnold advanced to third.
Keegan, who finished 4 for 4 and tripled, singled to right field to score Arnold.
Auth hit a solo inside-the-park home run in the second inning. Auth pitched the final six innings striking out eight to earn the win.
The tournament was open to any junior varsity team in the state. Eight teams, including Division II Westerly and Toll Gate entered the event. The remainder were Division I schools.
Westerly defeated La Salle, 5-0, and Toll Gate, 9-5, in pool play on Saturday. Westerly, which moved to 13-0 with the tournament title, defeated Toll Gate, 10-3, and Cranston West, 12-2, in the semifinals on Sunday.
Bella Mazzarese and Avery Gingerella also pitched well in the tournament, coach Josh Arnold said. Emery and Dacia Gingerella were also productive at the plate for the Bulldogs.
— Keith Kimberlin
