WESTERLY — Westerly High scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to get past Portsmouth, 8-7, in a Division II-B softball game Wednesday at Cimalore Field.
Lilly Vetelino led off the Westerly seventh with a double. Maya Henderson ran for her and would advance to third on a ball in the dirt. Later in the inning, with one out, she scored the winning run on wild pitch.
In the fifth, freshman shortstop Alex Stoehr turned in a big unassisted double play for the Bulldogs.
With the bases loaded, she ran into foul territory to catch a fly ball and then beat the runner back to third base for a double play to end the inning.
Stoehr was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Gabby Brennan was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Vetelino, Elena Murdock and Dina Arnold all had two hits. Ava Tenuta also doubled.
Murdock struck out seven and walked just one to earn the win.
Portsmouth, which beat Westerly earlier this season, fell to 1-1, 1-1 Division II-B.
Westerly (2-1, 2-1) next travels to Cranston West Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.