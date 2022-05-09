SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly High pushed across four runs in the first inning and topped Prout, 6-1, for its best Division II softball win of the season Monday afternoon.
Prout had beaten the Bulldogs, 14-0, earlier in the season. Westerly benefited from two wind-blown errors in the first inning, but also did a better job of making contact than it did in the loss to the Crusaders on April 12.
"The wind was howling and balls were going all over the place," Westerly coach Chris Luppe said. "Scoring four runs in the first was huge. I think it stunned them and give us a big lift. I told them it would be a good game, but they probably thought I was making it up."
Alex Stoehr opened the game with a single, stole second and when to third on a dropped third strike. She scored on a popup that was not caught due to the wind.
Emma Caracciolo reached on error and scored when Elena Fusaro got on base due to an error. Kaylee Lamb singled home Fusaro. Isabella Austin doubled home Lamb.
Stoehr finished 3 for 3, and Lamb was 2 for 3. Westerly still struck out 12 times.
Sophia Valentini limited Prout to three hits. She struck out three and walked two. Prout only had five baserunners.
It was only the second loss of the season for Prout (9-2, 9-2 Division II).
Westerly (8-4, 8-2) next hosts Middletown on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
