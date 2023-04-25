WESTERLY — Ponaganset scored the first five runs of the game and defeated Westerly High, 6-2, in a Division II softball game on Tuesday at Cimalore Field.
The Chieftains led 5-0 after two innings. Ponaganset finished with nine hits and six of the runs were earned.
Westerly had five hits and Alex Stoehr was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Ava Tenuta also tripled.
Ponaganset is now 6-1, 6-1 Division II. Westerly (3-4, 3-3) will seek to end a four-game losing streak when it travels to Mt. Hope on Thursday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
