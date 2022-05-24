NARRAGANSETT — Sophia Valentini hit two-run singles in the seventh and 10th innings as Westerly High got past Narragansett, 10-6, in an extra-inning Division II softball game Tuesday.
Westerly scored four runs in the top of the 10th to take a 10-6 lead. Valentini (3 for 4, double) singled home Brooke Power and Alex Stoehr in the inning. Power also brought home Tori Gabriele (2 for 3) with a single. The other Westerly run scored on a Narragansett error.
Westerly trailed 5-0 before scoring five runs in the seventh to tie the game. Valentini hit a two-run single in the inning, and the Bulldogs scored the tying run on a passed ball.
Valentini pitched all 10 innings, finishing with 12 strikeouts and two walks. Only two of the five runs she allowed were earned.
Lilly Vetelino was 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI.
Narragansett dropped to 8-11, 7-10 Division II. Westerly (14-6, 13-4) next hosts Barrington on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
