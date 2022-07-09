Meadow Mayo of the Westerly Wave Runners 14U softball team starts her slide into third base during the third inning at the Trombino Sports Complex in Westerly in the annual Bash on the Beach tournament. Mayo later scored the only run in a win against the Cheshire Flames. | Jackie L. Turner, Special to The Sun.
Tori Gabrielle delivers from the mound during the first inning of the Westerly Wave Runners 14U game against the Cheshire Flames during the Bash on the Beach softball tournament at the Trombino Sports Complex in Westerly on Friday. The multi-state tournament runs through Sunday. | Jackie L. Turner, Special to The Sun
Meadow Mayo of the Westerly Wave Runners 14U softball team starts her slide into third base during the third inning at the Trombino Sports Complex in Westerly in the annual Bash on the Beach tournament. Mayo later scored the only run in a win against the Cheshire Flames. | Jackie L. Turner, Special to The Sun.
Tori Gabrielle delivers from the mound during the first inning of the Westerly Wave Runners 14U game against the Cheshire Flames during the Bash on the Beach softball tournament at the Trombino Sports Complex in Westerly on Friday. The multi-state tournament runs through Sunday. | Jackie L. Turner, Special to The Sun
WESTERLY — The Westerly Wave Runners 14U softball team beat the Cheshire Flams, 1-0, in the annual Bash on the Beach tournament on Friday at the Trombino Sports Complex The tournament concludes Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.