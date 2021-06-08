WESTERLY — Unbeaten Bay View limited Westerly to seven hits overall and swept the Bulldogs, 18-0 and 9-1, in a Division II-B softball doubleheader Tuesday.
Westerly had just one hit in the first game, a pinch-hit double by Natalina Baldinelli. The contest was stopped after five innings by the mercy rule.
In the second game, Alex Stoehr and Emma Caracciolo each went 2 for 3 with a double. Gabby Brennan drove in Stoehr with the Bulldogs' lone run.
"They're undefeated for a reason," Westerly coach Chris Luppe said of Bay View (12-0, 12-0 Division II-B). "They're good. They're pitching is very good, the best we've faced so far this year.
"The second game we had a lot better swings and had some nice, hard hits. We just couldn't put anything together."
Westerly (8-6, 6-6) next hosts Barrington in a doubleheader on Thursday starting at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.