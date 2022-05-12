WESTERLY — Westerly High scored 10 runs in the first inning and beat winless Rogers, 16-1, in a Division II softball game at Cimalore Field on Thursday.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Alex Stoehr had two hits and drove in three runs. Sophia Valentini added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Elena Fusaro also drove in two runs, and Ava Tenuta tripled.
Reliever Tori Gabriele earned the victory, allowing two hits over the final three innings. She struck out seven and walked none.
Rogers is 0-10, 0-10 Division II. Westerly (10-4, 10-2) next hosts Chariho on Saturday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
