WESTERLY — Westerly High won the first game in extra innings in walk-off fashion, but dropped the second game to split a Division II softball doubleheader with Prout on Tuesday.
Westerly took the first game, 5-4. Prout prevailed in the second, 12-1, in five innings.
In the first game, Sophia Valentini hit a two-out, two run single to bring home the winning runs in the bottom of the eighth. Alex Stoehr opened the inning with a single, and Gabby Brennan reached on a bunt.
Later, with two outs, Dina Arnold walked to load the bases. Valentini followed with a single to right-center field to score Stoehr and Brennan with the winning runs.
Valentini finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Elena Murdock was 2 for 4 with a triple.
Valentini was also the winning pitcher, allowing just two earned runs in eight innings. She struck out four.
In the second game, Prout scored five runs in the first inning to take control.
Emma Caracciolo doubled, and Cassie Bertsch drove in Westerly's run.
Prout is 7-3, 7-3 Division II. Westerly (8-4, 6-4) next hosts unbeaten Bay View in a doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
