EAST GREENWICH — Westerly High pushed across two runs in the first inning and opened the Division II softball season with a 4-2 win over East Greenwich on Tuesday.
Elena Fusaro's line drive to left field scored Emma Caracciolo with the first run of the inning. Fusaro finished 2 for 3.
Maya Henderson scored the second run of the inning from second base on an infield groundout.
"She scored on a ground ball to the shortstop. The throw was bobbled at first and she never hesitated. It was heads-up base running," Westerly coach Chris Luppe said. "Going up two was huge."
Dina Arnold contributed two hits for the Bulldogs.
Pitcher Sophia Valentini allowed just four hits. The two runs she gave up were unearned.
Westerly next hosts North Providence on Friday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
