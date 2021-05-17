NEWPORT — Westerly High scored four runs in the eighth inning to break a tie and went on to defeat Rogers, 5-1, in a Division II-B softball game Monday.
Pitcher Elena Murdock earned the victory for the Bulldogs (3-2, 3-1 Division II) with a two-hitter.
In the Westerly eighth, Ava Tenuta got things started with a leadoff single. After Alex Stoehr walked, Gabby Brennan's sacrifice bunt moved Tenuta and Stoehr into scoring position.
Tenuta then came home on a wild pitch to give Westerly a 2-1 lead. After two intentional walks to load the bases, Dina Arnold's ground ball scored two runs, one on a throwing error. Sophia Valentini's RBI single made it 5-1.
Murdock capped her two-hitter by pitching a scoreless bottom half of the eighth. She finished with nine strikeouts and five walks.
"Very gritty," was how coach Chris Luppe described Murdock's performance. "She had some people on base with a couple hits and some walks, and she was able to strand pretty much everybody. She battled them hard, never gave in."
Murdock also tripled and scored a run.
Arnold, Tenuta and Emma Caracciolo finished with two hits apiece. Arnold had an RBI, Tenuta scored twice and Caracciolo doubled.
Westerly next hosts South Kingstown on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
