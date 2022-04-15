NEWPORT — Dina Arnold and Tori Gabriele each doubled twice as Westerly High beat winless Rogers, 10-2, in a Division II softball game Friday morning.
Arnold was 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Gabriele finished 2 for 2 with an RBI. She also earned the win, pitching the final four innings in relief of starter Sophia Valentini.
Gabriele struck out six and did not walk a batter. She allowed two hits. Valentini did not allow a hit or walk in her three innings. She also struck out six.
Alex Stoehr tripled for Westerly.
Rogers dropped to 0-5, 0-5 Division II. Westerly (4-1, 4-1) is off until Thursday, when it hosts Mt. Hope at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
