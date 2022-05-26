WESTERLY — Lilly Vetelino hit a tiebreaking double and Alex Stoehr's two-run single put Westerly High ahead for good as the Bulldogs defeated Barrington, 10-6, in a Division II softball game Thursday at Cimalore Field.
It was the regular-season finale for Westerly (15-6, 14-4 Division II).
Westerly was up 4-0 before Barrington (5-12, 4-12) scored six runs in the fifth to take a 6-4 lead.
But the Bulldogs responded right away, scoring two runs in the bottom half of the inning, both coming on Vetelino's one-out double. They followed with four more in the sixth, highlighted by Stoehr's two-run single.
Pitcher Sophia Valentini shut the Eagles down in the seventh to secure the victory.
"It was a gutsy win," Westerly coach Chris Luppe said. "We had a 4-0 lead, then Barrington exploded for six runs. A team that doesn't have any heart might get discouraged, but we came back immediately.
"We got it done and buckled down on D."
Stoehr finished with two hits and scored one run. Valentini was 3 for 4 with a double, Emma Caracciolo tripled, scored twice and drove in one run, and Isabella Austin doubled and had two RBIs.
Valentini pitched a five-hitter, striking out eight and walking four. She allowed one earned run.
Westerly takes a three-game winning streak into the Division II tournament. Pairings will be released early next week.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.