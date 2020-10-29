CRANSTON — Westerly National placed third in the 11-12 state softball tournament on Oct. 24 posting a 1-2 record.
Westerly defeated Cranston, 12-5, in the opener. Bella Mazzaresse was 2 for w with a double. Hope Spalding had eight strikeouts over the first three innings allowing one run.
Mariyah Lydick, Meadow Mayo, Hannah LaMotte, Avery Gingerella, Olivia Ciciro, Spalding, and Natalie Francese each had a single or an RBI. had at least 1 single and or a RBI
Westerly National lost to Warwick North, 3-1, in its second game. Dacia Gingerella, Avery Gingerella and Caelyn Torrez all had a single. Mariyah Lydick scored the only run for Westerly by drawing a walk and stealing three basess. Mazzaresse had eight strikeouts and allowed three runs in five innings of work.
Woonsocket defeated Westerly National, 6-1, in the third game of the day.
Mazzarese tripled and scored on a passed ball for Westerly Natonal's only run. Lydick, Dacia Gingerella and Torrez all singled.
Spalding pitched six innings striking out a pair.
Cecilia Trebisacci was the head coach. She was assisted by John Gingerella and Emily Fusaro. Westerly finished second in the fall ball regular-season standings.
— Keith Kimberlin
