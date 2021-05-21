EAST GREENWICH — Westerly High scored 17 runs over the final two innings and defeated East Greenwich, 21-6, in a nonleague softball game Friday.
Westerly trailed 6-4 after five innings. But the Bulldogs responded with four runs in the sixth and 11 in the seventh for the win.
Lilly Vetelino doubled, singled and drove in a pair of runs. Alex Stoehr, Alexa Beal and Sophia Valentini each had two hits and two RBIs, and Emma Caracciolo contributed a double.
Paige Allen pitched the fifth and sixth innings to earn the win.
East Greenwich, a D-III team, dropped to 2-6. Westerly (6-3) next returns to D-II play on Tuesday, hosting Woonsocket at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
