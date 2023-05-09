WESTERLY — Alex Stoehr and Sophia Valentini drove in two runs each as Westerly High overcame a three-run deficit to beat Barrington, 6-4, in a Division II softball game on Tuesday at Cimalore Field.
Valentini doubled and Stoehr tripled for the Bulldogs. Lilly Vetelino was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Barrington scored four unearned runs in the top of the fourth to take a 4-1 lead. But Westerly answered with two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to build a 6-4 lead.
Valentini struck out five and walked just one to earn the win.
Barrington is now 1-8, 1-5 Division II. Westerly has won four straight league games and is 7-7, 7-4.
The Bulldogs next travel to Portsmouth on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.