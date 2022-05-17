BRISTOL — Mt. Hope's Riley Amaral no-hit Westerly High for the second time this season and the unbeaten Huskies defeated the Bulldogs, 10-0, in a Division II softball game on Tuesday.
The game ended with two outs in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
Amaral finished with 12 strikeouts. She walked one and two other Bulldogs reached on errors. On April 21, she no-hit the Bulldogs in Westerly, finishing with 16 strikeouts and one walk.
"They are definitely the team to beat [in Division II]," Westerly coach Chris Luppe said.
Mt. Hope (15-1, 14-0 Division II) led 5-0 after four innings and added five more runs in the fifth for the victory. The Huskies finished with 13 hits and nine of the runs were earned.
Westerly (12-5, 11-3) next plays at Tiverton on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.