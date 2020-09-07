WESTERLY — For Joe Luzzi, this was not the year to hang it up. Not that he really seriously considered it.
Deep down, Luzzi knew there wasn't a real good reason for him not to keep playing in the Westerly Men's Softball League another year.
"It's awesome. It's a great group of guys that you get to hang out with. We usually have food after the game. It's just a bond you have with the people you play with," said the 56-year-old Luzzi, who started playing in the league when he was 18 or so and is currently on the Grey Sail Brewing team.
"Everybody kind of knows everybody from playing together over the years. I've been thinking about retiring. But I'm playing with my son-in-law now. I'm playing with Scotty Quaratella, Rick Federico and Fra Gencarella, guys that have been in the league a long time. As long as I enjoy it, I'm going to keep playing," Luzzi said.
And that's how it goes at Craig Field on Old Mountain Avenue, where teams gather each summer to play the sport they love. The league has been a place for those who take it pretty seriously ... and for those who don't.
This season there are 13 teams, four in the A Division and nine in the B Division.
Ron Sposato, who is in his 17th season as league president, thinks players are drawn to the league for a variety of reasons.
"I think guys like to stay active and be in something that is competitive. It goes in stages. When you are younger, you are more competitive," he said. "But when you start having your own family and kids yourself, things change and you are there to enjoy yourself. Winning and losing doesn't really matter as much."
Sposato said allowing bats approved by American Freedom softball, trying to maintain competitive divisions, flexible scheduling, a well-maintained field and league website with stats, standings and league leaders have also helped the league exist for so long.
The league has also benefited from some longtime sponsors like Hilltop Cafe, Danny's Bar and Cleats Sports Club.
Hilltop and Clydesdale Tavern, another league sponsor, are both located on Canal Street. They vie for the Canal Street Cup each year. The losing team has to patronize the winning team's establishment and buy its players drinks.
Sposato said players make it a habit to support the league's sponsors throughout the year.
Bob Brennan, 39, who lives in Stonington, plays on the EZ Midway Liquors team. He has been in the league about 10 years.
"It's an opportunity to get out of the house, especially right now," Brennan said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. "Everybody wants to win, but it's just for fun. A bunch of us guys came over from the Stonington league. It's a competitive league with a lot of teams."
Brennan said family members are often on the same team.
"We have a couple of teams with fathers and sons, and that's pretty cool," Brennan said.
Sposato said the league has been in existence since the mid-1970s. He used to attend games with his late father Ron, when he was a youngster.
Dwayne Venturini, 41, who lives in New London, has been playing in the league the past six to seven years. He plays for Hilltop.
"For me, the best part of the league is that my own kids look forward to going to the games with me. They are 10, 8, 6 and 3, and they've practically grown up at the field," Venturini said. "They play on the playground; they play their own games there. We eat and hang out after the game. It's just a tradition for us a couple of nights a week. You catch some amazing night skies at that field, too."
Venturini said he still takes the games "fairly seriously."
"The competition in the league is amazing. There are a lot of amazing athletes, and you see guys make amazing plays all the time," Venturini said. "I feel honored to be part of the league. I hope my own boys might want to play some day."
The field has 35-foot high netting in left field that is in play. It was installed after too many balls went over the fence into the backyard of a home. It adds a defining character to the place.
The league's A Division champion also receives a trophy it keeps for a year. All of the league champions since 2004, Sposato's first year as president, are inscribed on the trophy.
"I still like to be able to compete, play and hang out with my friends and get a little exercise," Sposato said. "I got involved in the first place because I grew up there with my father and I knew and followed the teams and their star players like a fan would follow the MLB. I knew once my baseball days were done I wanted to play in this league."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.