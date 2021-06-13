WESTERLY — Westerly High hosts Mount St. Charles in the preliminary round of the Division II softball tournament on Monday at Cimalore Field.
First pitch is 7 p.m.
Westerly is the No. 3 seed from Division II-South with an 8-6 league record. Mount St. Charles was 3-9 and the No. 6 seed from Division II-North. The teams did not play during the regular season.
The winner plays Smithfield on Tuesday or Wednesday in the quarterfinals. The tournament is single-elimination until the final four.
— Keith Kimberlin
