WESTERLY — Westerly High will host Lincoln in the preliminary round of the Division II softball tournament on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Cimalore Field.
Westerly (15-6, 14-4 II-South) is the No. 3 seed, while Lincoln (9-9, 9-9 II-North) is the No. 6 seed from II-North.
Westerly must win on Tuesday to reach the double-elimination portion of the tournament that starts on Thursday.
— Keith Kimberlin
