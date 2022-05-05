GROTON — Westerly High managed just one hit and lost to Fitch, 6-1, in a nonleague softball game on Thursday.
Sophia Valentini tripled with two outs in the first inning and pinch-runner Henacie Papadopoulos scored on a passed ball to account for the Bulldogs' lone run.
Westerly only had two baserunners after the first inning.
Valentini pitched all six innings, finishing with four strikeouts. Only two of the six runs she allowed were earned.
Fitch moved to 6-5. Westerly (6-4) next hosts Exeter-West Greenwich on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
