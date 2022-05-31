WESTERLY — Lincoln's Gigi Torres pitched a two-hitter and struck out 13 as the Lions defeated Westerly High, 7-6, in a Division II preliminary-round softball game Tuesday at Cimalore Field.
Westerly's Emma Caracciolo hit a two-run, two-out homer over the fence in left-center field in the seventh inning to make it 7-6, but the Bulldogs did not threaten after that.
Lincoln was the No. 6 seed from Division II-North with a 9-10 record, but Torres had to sit out the first nine games of the season after transferring from Cranston West.
Dina Arnold had Westerly's other hit, a single. Torres did walk five batters and the Bulldogs used some stolen bases and passed balls to stay in the game. Westerly only trailed 5-4 after six innings.
Torres, a sophomore, was 4 for 4 with a double and a triple for Lincoln.
Westerly, the No. 3 seed from Division II-South, finished the season 15-7.
Lincoln (10-10) next plays in the first round of the D-II tournament later this week.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.