CRANSTON — Cranston West limited Westerly High to one hit and beat the Bulldogs, 5-1, in a nonleague softball game Thursday night.
Alex Stoehr had the lone Westerly hit and she later scored on a throwing error in the fourth inning.
Division I Cranston West (2-0) scored two runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth to pull away for the win.
Westerly (2-2) next travels to Rogers on Monday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
