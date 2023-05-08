WESTERLY — Westerly High scored two runs in the seventh inning before losing to Fitch, 3-2, in a nonleague softball game on Monday.
Alex Stoehr was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Westerly. Ava D'Ortona finished 2 for 2.
Fitch (8-7) scored two runs in the top of the sixth to take a 3-0 lead. Only one of the Fitch runs in the game was earned.
Westerly (6-7) next hosts Barrington on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The Bulldogs travel to Portsmouth on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
