PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth scored five runs in its final two at-bats and turned back Westerly High, 7-3, in a Division II softball game Saturday.
Westerly was leading 3-2 in the top of the fifth with the bases loaded and one out. But the Bulldogs failed to score and the Patriots put across two in the fifth and three more in the sixth to get the win.
Emma Caracciolo hit a two-run single in the third inning for Westerly. Elena Murdock also drove in a run and pitched four innings, striking out five.
Westerly next hosts Rogers on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
