WESTERLY — Westerly High sophomore Elena Fusaro hit a bases-loaded triple and the Bulldogs ended a long softball losing streak to Chariho with a 6-4 win over the Chargers Saturday night at Cimalore Field.
Westerly had lost 18 straight to Chariho starting in 2008. Its last victory before Saturday was in 2007.
Westerly (11-4) scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth, highlighted by Fusaro's triple to left field. Lilly Vetelino followed with a hit to right field to score Fusaro.
Chariho (3-12) scored four runs in the fifth, but could get no closer.
Westerly coach Chris Luppe said the Bulldogs turned in a number of solid defensive plays.
In the sixth inning, Chariho's Erin O'Leary tripled to right-center field. O'Leary attempted to stretch the hit into a home run, but Westerly center fielder Maya Henderson was able to make a good relay throw to shortstop Alex Stoehr, who threw out O'Leary at the plate on a tag by Dina Arnold.
"It was a perfect relay throw from Henderson to Stoehr, and she made a great throw to Arnold," Luppe said. "Stoehr also made several other great plays at shortstop."
Emma Caracciolo also drove in a run, and Ava D'Ortona doubled.
Emma Kocab was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a triple for Chariho. She drove in two runs in the fifth with a single. Tori Barrette tripled, and Shea Smith drove in a run.
Winning pitcher Sophia Valentini struck out 10 for the Bulldogs.
Westerly next travels to Narragansett on Monday at 7:15 p.m. Chariho next travels to Coventry on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
