WESTERLY — Emma Caracciolo drove home the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly and Westerly High edged Mount St. Charles, 2-1, in the preliminary round of the Division II softball tournament Monday.
With the game tied at 1, Westerly (11-6) took the lead in the fifth inning.
With one out, Gabby Brennan (2 for 3) singled to right field and later advanced to third. Caracciolo, who leads the team with a .417 batting average, hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Brennan to put Westerly ahead, 2-1.
Mount St. Charles, the No. 6 seed from D-II North, put runners at first and second in the seventh inning with two outs. But shortstop Alex Stoehr threw to Caracciolo at third base on a fielder's choice to end the game.
The Mounties ended their season 3-10.
Westerly, the No. 3 seed from D-II South, next travels to Smithfield on Wednesday for the quarterfinals. The time of the game has not been finalized.
Smithfield, the No. 2 seed from D-II North, received a bye in the preliminary round.
— Keith Kimberlin
