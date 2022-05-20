PORTSMOUTH — Westerly High finished with eight hits and only struck out twice but could not get past Portsmouth, losing to the Patriots, 3-2, in a Division II softball game on Friday.
Emma Caracciolo finished 3 for 4 and singled home Alex Stoehr, who led off the game with a double, in the first inning.
Stoehr (2 for 4) singled home Ava Tenuta (2 for 3) in the fourth to make it 3-2.
Portsmouth (5-9, 5-9 Division II) scored two runs in the second to take a 3-1 lead.
Westerly (12-6, 11-4) next plays at Tiverton on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
