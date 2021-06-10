WESTERLY — Alex Stoehr finished with five hits, including three triples and a double, pitchers Elena Murdock and Sophia Valentini had quality starts and Westerly High closed the softball regular season with a sweep of Barrington, 5-0 and 11-1, in a Division II-B doubleheader Wednesday.
The two victories came on the heels of two losses the previous day, against Bay View, in another doubleheader.
In the first game, Emma Caracciolo went 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Stoehr tripled twice and drove in one run, Murdock added two hits, and Cassie Bertsch had an RBI.
Murdock threw a three-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking three in seven innings.
"Our defense played very well (one error), and Elena threw a great game," Bulldogs coach Chris Luppe said.
In the second game, Valentini went 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI at the plate and pitched a two-hitter.
Westerly scored six times in the first inning, sparked by Elena Fusaro's two-run single and RBI singles by Valentini and Lilly Vetelino.
Stoehr finished 3 for 5 with a triple, double and two RBIs, and Fusaro was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Dina Arnold and Ava Tenuta each drove in a run.
Valentini allowed one run in six innings. She struck out seven and walked zero.
"We hit the ball very well," Luppe said, "and Sophia was in total control on the mound."
Barrington fell to 1-13, 1-13 Division II-B.
Westerly (10-6, 8-6) next awaits the Division II playoff pairings. Luppe said he expects the Bulldogs to host a game on Monday.
— Ken Sorensen
