MIDDLETOWN — Sophia Valentini pitched a five-hitter and struck out 11 as Westerly High shut out Middletown, 3-0, in a Division II softball game Thursday.
Valentini worked out of a first-inning jam when the Islanders put runners on first and third with no outs. She struck out the next two batters and the inning ended with a groundout.
"That was huge. It gave us a big lift," Westerly coach Chris Luppe said. "She pitched very well. They had a very strong top of their lineup."
Valentini walked just two batters.
Westerly scored two runs in the top of the third. Alex Stoehr stole second and third and came home on a squeeze bunt by Dina Arnold.
Henacie Papadopoulos also stole second and third in the inning. She scored when the ball got by the third baseman on the stolen base.
Emma Caracciolo doubled, and Valentini drove in a run.
Middletown dropped to 2-1, 2-1 Division II. Westerly (3-1, 3-1) next plays at Rogers on Friday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
