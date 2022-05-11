WESTERLY — Courtesy-runner Maya Henderson scored on wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Westerly High a 2-1 walk-off win over Middletown in a Division II softball game Wednesday.
The victory was the third straight for the Bulldogs, who are responsible for two of Middletown's three losses this season.
Sophia Valentini, the winning pitcher, led off the Bulldogs' seventh with a single and was replaced by Henderson on the bases.
With one out, Henderson stole second, then went to third on a dropped third strike before scoring on the wild pitch to win the game.
Valentini had two of Westerly's four hits. She drove in a run in the first to give the Bulldogs the early lead. In the pitcher's circle, the right-hander allowed one unearned run on four hits. She struck out 10 and walked one.
"She was pretty much in control throughout the game," Bulldogs coach Chris Luppe said. "Their hits were spread out. She didn't allow them to put anything together. She kept them off-balance."
Middletown fell to 8-3, 8-3 Division II.
The Bulldogs (9-4, 9-2) next host Rogers on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
