WESTERLY — The 14U Rhody Wave Runners, a Westerly travel softball team, swept another doubleheader at Cimalore Field on Sunday to finish the fall season 7-2-2.
The Wave Runners opened the day with a 9-2 win against the Waves from Exeter and followed by topping the North Kingstown Riptide, 12-5.
Tori Gabriele earned the win in the opener. She pitched a complete game and only allowed two runs on two hits.
The Wave Runners broke the game open in the second inning on consecutive hits by Ella Keegan, Maya Henderson, Lyla Auth, Sara Arnold and Abby Emery.
Erin O’Leary added her second home run of the fall in the fifth inning after a Jett Cronin single. Keegan and Ava D’Ortona each tripled.
D’Ortona pitched the first 3⅓ innings of the second game, allowing only two hits with three strikeouts.
Cronin, Keegan and Gabriele each had multiple hits.
Westerly moved up an age class to 14U and a competition level for the fall.
The Wave Runners will be in action again at the Waves Fall Charity Classic on Oct. 16.
— Keith Kimberlin
