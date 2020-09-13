WESTERLY — Sara Arnold drove in two runs as the 12U Wave Runners defeated Apponaug Pride, 9-3, at Cimalore Field on Wednesday night in the state softball tournament.
The Runners finished 2-0 in pool play and carried a bye into the state tournament over the weekend.
Arnold finished with two hits and drove in the go-ahead run in Wednesday's win. Ella Keegan contributed two hits and scored a run.
Tori Gabriele struck out seven and allowed just one hit to earn the victory.
— Keith Kimberlin
