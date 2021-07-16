SMITHFIELD — Ava D'Ortona turned in a pair of strong pitching performances Thursday night helping the 14U Wave Runners softball team reach the state tournament semifinals.
The Wave Runners beat the East Bay Rage, 13-1, and followed that with a 8-1 win over the Johnston Rockets.
In the first game, D’Ortona pitched a complete game with four strikeouts and zero walks. Jett Cronin had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Ella Keegan and D’Ortona added two RBIs each. Bella Austin scored three runs.
In game 2, D’Ortona pitched another complete game with three strikeouts allowing only three hits. Sara Arnold had two hits and two RBIs. Keegan added two hits and D’Ortona contributed two RBIs
The Wave Runners will compete in the North Kingstown Al Southwick tournament this weekend before playing in the semifinals next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.