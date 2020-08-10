CRANSTON — The Rhody Wave Runners 12U softball team adavanced to the quarterfinals of the CLCF Summer Slam tournament on Sunday before losing to Apponaug, 5-4.
The Wave Runners loaded the bases in the final inning, but could not push across the tying run.
Ella Keegan had two hits and drove in a pair for the Runners. Jett Cronin added three hits. Lyla Auth pitched a complete game allowing one earned run while striking out three.
The Runners finished 2-1 in pool play on Saturday.
In the opener, Auth pitched a complete game with five strikeouts in a 6-4 win against Apponaug. Ava D'Ortona and Sara Arnold had two hits each and Cronn had two RBIs.
Rhody lost to Coventry, 6-0, in its next game. Tori Gabriele had two hits.
The team closed the day with a win, 17-2, against Chariho. Keegan drove in four runs and finished with two hits. Abby Emery drove in three runs. Auth finished with three hits and three runs scored. D'Ortona pitched a complete game to earn the victory.
— Keith Kimberlin
