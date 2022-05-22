STONINGTON — Waterford's Maddie Burrows pitched a three-hitter and struck out 12 as the Lancers beat Stonington, 7-0, in the annual Play 4 The Cure softball game on Sunday.
The Lancers scored two runs in the third inning, three in the fourth and two in the fifth to earn the win.
Stonington's Cami Brown, Maddie Stepski and Madi Allard each singled for the Bears.
The annual game is played to raise awareness for childhood cancer.
Waterford is now 16-4, while Stonington dropped to 15-4. The Bears will next plays in the ECC tournament on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Griswold against an opponent to be determined.
— Keith Kimberlin
