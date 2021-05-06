WATERFORD — Waterford's Maddie Burrows limited Stonington High to one hit as the Bears dropped an ECC South softball game, 8-0, on Thursday.
Maddie Stepski singled in the sixth inning for Stonington's only hit.
Burrows, a junior, finished with seven strikeouts. She has already committed to play at Division I Villanova in 2022.
"We had runners on base at times when she walked some," Stonington coach Ann-Marie Houle said. "Ironically, it might have been our best game of the season."
Stonington only trailed 3-0 after five innings before Waterford (7-0, 7-0 ECC South) scored five runs in the sixth. Waterford is ranked second in the GameTimeCT statewide media poll.
Stonington (2-4, 2-4) next travels to New London for a doubleheader on Friday starting at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
