WOONSOCKET — Lilly Vetelino hit a pair of two-run doubles as Westerly High topped Woonsocket, 12-2, in a Division II softball game Friday.
Vetelino hit a two-run double in the first inning and a two-run double in the fourth to finish 2 for 4.
The game ended in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule. Westerly broke open the game with eight runs in the fourth.
Emma Caracciolo finished 2 for 3 and hit a two-run double in the fourth. Alex Stoehr and Elena Murdock finished with two hits each and Murdock drove in two runs.
Murdock pitched the first four innings striking out seven to earn the win.
Woonsocket dropped to 0-10, 0-10 Division II. Westerly (7-3, 6-2) next hosts Prout in a doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
