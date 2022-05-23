TIVERTON — Sophia Valentini pitched a four-hit shutout and Alex Stoehr homered, doubled and drove in two runs to lead the Westerly High softball team over Tiverton, 10-0, in a Division II game Tuesday.
Valentini struck out nine and walked none in a complete-game effort. She also went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs.
Stoehr's home run came in the sixth, sailing over the center-field fence. Westerly led 9-0 after the inning.
Kaylee Lamb added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, and Ava Tenuta had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs (13-6, 12-4 Division II), who finished with 17 hits.
Tiverton dropped to 3-10, 3-9.
Westerly next plays at Narragansett on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
