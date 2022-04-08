EXETER — Sophia Valentini pitched a three-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts as Westerly High downed Exeter-West Greenwich, 6-0, in a Division II softball game Friday.
The sophomore walked just two.
"She really overpowered a lot of their batters," Westerly coach Chris Luppe said. "Her fastball was popping and her curveball was working."
Westerly led 3-0 after three innings and added three more in the fifth.
Valentini doubled and finished 2 for 3 with an RBI. Alex Stoeher tripled and drove in a run, and Emma Caracciolo contributed a pair of RBIs.
Exeter-West Greenwich dropped to 0-2, 0-2 Division II. Westerly (2-0, 2-0) next hosts Stonington on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cimalore Field.
— Keith Kimberlin
