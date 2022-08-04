WESTERLY — Westerly High's softball team earned its most wins in more than a decade in the spring with three sophomores and a junior earning postseason honors.
And without a senior on the squad, the future appears very bright for the Bulldogs.
"We had a tremendous regular season with such a young team and we beat the state champion (Prout) in a game. We proved we can play with anyone," Westerly coach Chris Luppe said. "The playoff loss was disappointing, but sometimes you take your lumps when you are young. I'm very excited for next season. I anticipate us making more strides."
Westerly finished 15-7 overall and 14-4 in Division II before dropping its postseason opener to Lincoln, 7-6. The last time Westerly won 15 games in a season was 2008.
Sophomore Sophia Valentini earned Division II-South first-team honors and was named third-team All-State by the softball coaches association.
"She was our No. 1 pitcher and she pretty much kept us in every game and she was our leading hitter as well," Luppe said. "She throws pretty hard, but she also has good movement on her secondary pitches. She can get people fishing on her stuff and not have them hitting what they want and that is big."
Valentini finished 14-6 in the circle with a 2.22 ERA. She recorded 163 strikeouts in 138⅔ innings.
At the plate, she led the team with a .418 batting average and was tops in hits (28), RBIs (19) and doubles (10). She was second in triples with three.
"She has good power and she makes good contact," Luppe said. "She did a little better than I thought she would do this year. She really made a big jump her sophomore year."
Sophomore shortstop Alex Stoehr was named second-team Division II-South.
Stoehr hit .293 and drove in 14 runs. She led the team in triples with four and was second in doubles with five.
"She has good hand-eye coordination and she doesn't strike out a lot. She can hit the ball to all fields and hit to all fields with power," Luppe said. "She's a tremendous base runner. She knows when to be aggressive, has good speed and reads the play well."
Stoehr is also very solid in the field at one of the most crucial positions in the sport.
"She knows the game. She positions herself well and she can make all the throws from short. She's a very good leader," Luppe said.
Sophomore first baseman Emma Caracciolo earned third-team All-Division II-South honors.
Caracciolo provided power to the batting order. She hit three home runs, doubled four times and drove in 16 runs.
"She's probably the best power hitter I've had," Luppe said. "She has excellent bat speed and she's very strong."
Junior Dina Arnold earned Division II-South honorable mention recognition at catcher.
"Behind the plate, she completely shuts down the other team's running game and she can make all the plays," Luppe said. "She is great at blocking balls in the dirt, which gives Sophia the confidence that she can throw whatever she wants."
