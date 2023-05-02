WESTERLY — Sophia Valentini struck out nine and allowed one earned run as Westerly High defeated Woonsocket, 7-1, snapping a five-game losing streak in a Division II softball game on Monday.
Valentini allowed five hits and walked just one. Westerly led 5-0 before Woonsocket scored its only run in the top of the sixth.
Westerly's Emma Caracciolo was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Tori Gabrielle finished 2 for 3. Alex Stoehr tripled and drove in a run. Ella Keegan doubled and Ava Tenuta drove in a run.
Woonsocket is 4-5, 4-4 Division II. Westerly (4-5, 4-4) next travels to Toll Gate on Wednesday for a 4:45 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.