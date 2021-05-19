WESTERLY — Freshman Sophia Valentini pitched a five-hitter and struck out 10 as Westerly High won the first game, 2-1, and split a Division II softball doubleheader with South Kingstown on Wednesday at Cimalore Field.
South Kingstown won the second game, 5-3.
Valentini walked just four in the opener as she earned her first varsity win.
Emma Caracciolo led off the second inning with a double and came home on a Dina Arnold double. Westerly also second in the third when Ava Tenuta came home on Elena Murdock's fielder's choice.
In the second game, South opened a 3-1 lead after four innings and that held up for the victory.
Valentini and Gabby Brennan each drove in a run, and Caracciolo tripled.
South stands at 3-3, 3-3 Division II. Westerly (4-3, 4-2) next travels to East Greenwich on Friday for a nonleague game at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
