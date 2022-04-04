WESTERLY — Sophia Valentini struck out 10 and allowed just three hits as Westerly High topped Portsmouth, 7-1, in a Division II softball game on Monday at Cimalore Field.
The sophomore did not walk a batter as she pitched all seven innings in the first game of the season for both teams.
"She threw well. When she is throwing her stuff and hitting her spots she is tough," Westerly coach Chris Luppe said.
Westerly broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the fourth inning. Alex Stoeher (2 for 4) drove in two runs with a triple. Valentini (2 for 4) doubled in a run as did Emma Caracciolo (2 for 4) in the big inning.
Ava Tenuta finished 2 for 4 and Isabella Austin also tripled and scored twice for the Bulldogs.
Westerly next travels to Exeter-West Greenwich on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
