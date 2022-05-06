WESTERLY — Sophia Valentini had a big day in the pitcher's circle and at the plate as Westerly High topped Exeter-West Greenwich, 6-3, in a Division II softball game on Friday.
Valentini, a sophomore, allowed zero earned runs on three hits. She struck out 13 and walked three.
"Her fastball was good and she had some junk going pretty good as well," coach Chris Luppe said.
Valentini was 2 for 4 in the batter's box. She doubled in a run in the first inning and singled one home in the third.
For the season, Valentini has 88 strikeouts in 67 innings with an ERA of 1.67. She leads the team with a .394 batting average with six doubles.
Alex Stoehr doubled in a run in the second. Elena Fusaro finished 2 for 2 with a double, and Kaylee Lamb also doubled for the Bulldogs.
Exeter-West Greenwich dropped to 1-8, 1-8. Westerly (7-4, 7-2) next travels to Prout on Monday at 5 p.m. The Crusaders are 8-1, including a 14-0 victory over the Bulldogs on April 12.
— Keith Kimberlin
