WESTERLY — Sophia Valentini pitched a four-hitter and drove in two runs as Westerly High topped Lincoln, 7-1, in a Division II softball game on Monday.
Valentini struck out seven and did not walk a batter to earn the win. She also doubled.
Westerly led 3-0 after two innings and added three more in the fifth to make it 6-0.
Dina Arnold (2 for 2) tripled and doubled. Lilly Vetelino doubled and drove in a run. Ella Keegan also had an RBI. Alex Stoehr contributed a pair of singles.
Lincoln dropped to 5-8, 5-8 Division II. Westerly, which has won six straight Division II games, improved to 9-7, 9-4.
Westerly next travels to West Warwick on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
